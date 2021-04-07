When: Earl supervisors meeting, April 5.

What happened: The township Planning Commission recommends approval of a draft zoning amendment that would regulate short-term house rentals in agricultural, rural, residential and commercial districts.

Background: Last August, 31 township residents expressed their concerns about unsupervised short-term rentals offered to out-of-state visitors by absentee property owners. Speeding vehicles, loud music, vulgar language, littering and urinating in yards by renters was not only bad behavior, but also created safety issues. The amended ordinance outlines conditions to be met with enforcement action should rental owners not be in compliance.

Next step: Supervisors gave approval for the ordinance to be sent to the Lancaster County Planning Commission for review and for advertisement of a public hearing about the ordinance to be held at the June 7 supervisors meeting.

Health department: Supervisors took no action in support of a county health department. Chairman Rick Kochel, suggested the board sit back and wait to see what happens. Supervisors Ray Martin and Tom Plitt agreed.

Quotable: “In my opinion, a health department expands government bureaucracy. The (state) Department of Agriculture has done a good job handling health issues. We do not need a whole new department that will cost taxpayers more money,” Plitt said.

Resident request: Paula Matters stated fears for safety at the intersection of Sunflower Street and Daisy Drive. She asked whether a three-way stop sign or “no parking” signs be posted in front of a house with parked vehicles the block a clear sight. Roadmaster Lee Zimmerman said he was aware of the situation and would look into the matter.

Contracts: Supervisors awarded contracts for paving to H&K Group Inc., Skippack, for $161,604.35; cold in-place recycling to Recon Construction Services Inc., York, for $97,698.15; and milling to Rota-Mill Inc., Oley, for $14,040.