When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, April 26.

What happened: Borough Council got its first glimpse of a plan for the future of the Southern Gateway to Lititz, the first thing people see as they enter from the south side of town on Route 501. Details of the plan were presented by Tom Comitta of Thomas Comitta Associates Inc.

What’s there now: The existing character of the district is visually defined by one-story buildings in a business district surrounded by cars and parking lots, anchored by Keller Bros. Ford and Weis Markets, among others.

What it might look like: The plan calls for a pedestrian-oriented mixed-use district in keeping with the scale and character of other areas of the borough, where residential neighborhoods blend with commercial districts. Future construction will encourage buildings to be two-story structures with parking at the rear instead of parking lots in front of buildings. The plan would be to construct curb bump-outs and realign pavement markings to create opportunities for on-street parking, pedestrian-oriented lighting and street trees along the 600 and 700 blocks of Broad Street (Route 501) along the east side of the street while complementing existing lighting and streetscape improvements.

Public comment: Although the public was invited to make comments about the proposed plan, no one made any comments. There will be another opportunity for public comment before the plan is implemented sometime in late summer or early fall.

Fourth of July: Council approved a back-to-normal Lititz Fourth of July celebration in Lititz Springs Park after two years of scaled back celebrations due to the pandemic. The festivities are set for July 2, with a July 3 rain date.

Other events: Council also approved the Lititz Historical Foundation’s Spring Into History event on June 4 at the Oehme Gardens behind the Lititz Museum and the Johannes Mueller House. They also approved the Young Men’s Business League’s Great Water Ball Race fundraiser on Aug. 27 in Lititz Springs Park. Standing activities that were approved include the fire pit weekends at Linden Hall and the historical walking tours presented by the Lititz Historical Foundation from April through October.

Eagle projects: Two scouts who are working toward earning the rank of Eagle Scout attended the meeting to get approval for their projects. Donnie Rogers, 16, plans to clean rust off and repaint fire hydrants in Lititz Borough. He will have about eight volunteers to help him. Pete Smith, 14, is a high school freshman who plans to develop an urban orienteering course that would guide participants through historic and recreational landmarks in Lititz Borough, such as the Revolutionary War Memorial, New Street Park and Lititz Springs Park.