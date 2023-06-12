When: Ephrata Township supervisors meeting, June 6.

What happened: The board approved road closures for two construction projects in high-traffic areas of the township on the condition that detour routes receive approval from Ephrata Borough.

First closure: CB Burkholder Homes and its contractor, Fidelity Contracting LLC, asked to close West Mohler Church Road and North State Street for public sewer main extensions. The public sewer main extension would start at a manhole on West Mohler Church Road and run to the four-way intersection of West Mohler and North State.

Route: The proposed detour will include West Mohler Church Road, Meadow View Drive, Misty Lane, North State Street, Hilltop Drive, East Mohler Church Road and Reading Road. The detour was changed to eliminate Wabash Road in East Cocalico Township, Ephrata Township Manager Steve Sawyer wrote in a June 7 email.

Duration: Detours will be implemented in three phases, with work set to begin June 19, when the sewer main will be extended on West Mohler Church Road. The detours are scheduled to last until Aug. 8. The roads would be closed for daylight hours, temporarily reopening for evening traffic.

Second closure: The second road closure request is in relation to an Ephrata Area Joint Authority water main replacement project on East Main Street in Ephrata Borough. The contractor, Doli Construction Corp., is requesting to close a section of Ridge Avenue between East Main Street and East Mohler Church Road.

Detour: The detour includes the township roads Spring Garden Road, North Maple Street and East Mohler Church Road and East Main Street in Ephrata Borough. The roads will not be able to be reopened for evening traffic. A hole 22 feet wide will be excavated on Ridge Avenue to set the structure. The project will replace a deteriorated 6-inch water main on East Main Street, in addition to Ridge Avenue, with a 12-inch water main.

Duration: Although an official date has not been set, this road closure is anticipated to last three or four days. Overnight closures would last about two days for excavation preparation and placing the structure. While any remaining days will see the road closure lasting from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Quotable: “It’s benefiting not only our township residents who are public water customers but also the other two municipalities, Ephrata Borough and Clay,” Sawyer said.

What’s next: The board will hold its next meeting at 7 a.m. June 20 at the township building, 265 Akron Road, Ephrata.