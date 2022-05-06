South Coatesville officials heard a second presentation on a possible solar farm on Upper Gap Road at the April 26 council meeting.

Borough Council did not reach any final decisions or agree to a lease.

John Larkin, project development manager for ReneSola, presented his company’s profile and the proposal on their use for the site. Larkin said his company is aiming to utilize 53 acres within the northern portion of the borough-owned property for solar panels.

ReneSola, based in Stamford, Connecticut, has been in the solar business since 2005. The company’s portfolio includes 850 megawatt of solar panels and 1.86 gigawatt of projects in its pipeline.

He called the South Coatesville property "prime and perfect" and "ideal to build on," with the exception of the southern portion, he describes as "concerning" due to the topography.

In its proposal, ReneSola will pay the borough $1,500 per acre. The lease would last for 25 years with three 5-year extensions.

The borough previously heard a presentation from Scott Layne, vice president of development for New Jersey-based Pro-Tech Energy Solutions. Layne proposed on Jan 25 leasing the remaining 80 acres of the same property on Upper Gap Road.

In other business, council appointed residents Marvin Powell and Rebecca Ward to the borough Planning Commission.

Powell, who is a lawyer, was the borough solicitor temporarily in 2020. He said he “hopes in pursuing the things we pursue, we will be able to jointly join together to be sure we get everything in place necessary to be an effective commission.”

Council member member Renee Carey said, “With a lawyer on your staff, you can’t go wrong,” adding Powell’s addition as an “asset.”

Ward, who works as an independent stylist and local business owner, said she is interested in helping the South Coatesville community grow and thrive. She wants to set “guide rails” for the future of the borough when drafting the comprehensive plan.

“If we spend the time to put the comprehensive plan in place, it’s going to set us up for success,” Ward said.

South Coatesville will hold its next borough council meeting at 7 p.m. May 10.