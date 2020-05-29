West Sadsbury supervisors announced that Chester County Voter Services voting will not be done at the township building for the June 2 primary.

Instead, West Sadsbury Township residents, as well as voters from Sadsbury Township north and south precincts, will vote at Keystone Valley Fire Department’s Pomeroy station at 4 Belevedere Ave.

“If anyone has a handicap, getting into the fire house isn’t the easiest thing to do,” Supervisor Ed Haas said.

At this time, the move is only for the rescheduled June primary election. No changes have been made for the November elections at this time.

Supervisors also discussed a request to lower the speed limit on Woodland View Road from 35 mph to 25 mph. Woodland View is one of only five township-owned roads in West Sadsbury.

The township seeking a grant to cover the cost of traffic studies on all township roads. Officials also discussed having township police increase their presence in the area as a deterrent to speeding.

The supervisors meeting was held with social distancing practices in place and a limit of no more than 10 people in the township building.

