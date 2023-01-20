When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, Jan.10.

What happened: Resident and former Mayor Eric Phillips asked about the increase in the trash and recycling rate. The yearly cost for trash and recycling service this year is $348. It’s billed in two installments of $174 each. One bill is sent in January and one in July. Phillips said he was surprised when he opened the bill for trash and recycling service to find that it has increased by over 50% from last year, when the bill was $228.

Discussion: Phillips said residents should have been forewarned about such a large increase or to have had an explanation included with the bill. Borough Manager Jim Fisher said trash and recycling is put out to bid, and the rate is based on the contract with the hauler. He said trash and recycling was put out to bid twice last year. Initially there was only one bidder and so bids were rejected Oct. 11, and the contract was rebid. Borough Council accepted waste hauler GFL’s bid Nov. 8. Council President Noah Martin said costs are rising all around.

More: Information about the borough’s trash and recycling posted on the borough’s website (manheimboro.org) shows fees from Lancaster County Solid Waste Authority for trash disposal have increased.

Market Square: Council approved an agreement with KCI, Mechanicsburg, for engineering work on the Market Square revitalization project estimated to cost $1.4 million. The project will improve pedestrian safety and enhance traffic flow through the square, which is part of Route 772. Fisher said KCI is approved as a contractor by the state Department of Transportation. He said details such as the cost of the contract with KCI and the scope of their work are still being finalized. He anticipates the engineering agreement will be finalized during council’s Jan. 31 meeting.

Park improvements: Council approved two recommendations from the park and pool committee. Fencing will be extended at the softball field in Logan Park. Signage displaying park rules will be updated and replaced in the parks throughout the borough. The current signs include a reference to Manheim Central Recreation Commission, which was dissolved in 2010.

Appointments: Council approved several appointments to borough commissions. Carol Phillips, who also serves on council, was re-appointed to a four-year term on the planning commission. Deborah Allen was reappointed to a four-year term on the shade tree commission. Deborah Kimmet was reappointed to serve a four-year term on the historic commission. Doug Shaub was reappointed to a five-year term on the civil service commission. Mike Connelly was reappointed to a four-year term on Manheim Area Water and Sewer Authority’s board.

Open seat: Another borough resident is needed to serve on the water and sewer authority. Residents interested in volunteering to serve should send a letter of interest to Fisher at Manheim Borough Office, 15 E. High St., Manheim, PA 17545 or email JimFisher@manheimboro.org.