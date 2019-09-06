When: Council meeting, Sept. 3.
What happened: Council approved preliminary plans for Traditions of America to construct a 55-plus community along State Street near Valley Road. Councilman John Schick abstained from voting because he is employed by the engineering firm involved in the project.
Why it’s important: The community will be constructed on 113 acres with roughly 16 acres in the borough and 97 acres in East Hempfield Township.
The plan: The 290-unit development would be a mix of single-family homes and duplexes as well as a large clubhouse and pool, tennis and pickleball courts. The developer’s engineer, David Miller of the Rettew firm, proposed construction in three phases, with the third phase having 48 single- family homes in the borough.
Fire concerns: East Petersburg Fire Chief James Rohrer asked the developer to consider paying a fee to the borough fire company based on number of housing units, similar to the deal in East Hempfield, where the developer will pay a levy to the fire company there. Rohrer and emergency management officer Diane Garber also had concerns about the spacing of fire hydrants. Garber said she would like to see all fire hydrants in the development have the same type of connectors as those used in East Hempfield.
Solutions: Eric Nicholl, a representative of Traditions of America, said the developer is willing to work with the fire departments on all of these issues.
Timeline: Nicholl predicts the development to be complete in about five years.
What’s next: John Wolf, council vice president, said the borough will continue to review plans as they are developed. He said council will have the opportunity to take action on the final plan for the part in the borough.
Other business: Council approved a new fireworks ordinance. Permits will now be required for professional fireworks displays. Wolf said the ordinance does not affect residential fireworks, which he said are regulated by state law.