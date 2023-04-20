When: Manheim Township school board meeting, April 13.

What happened: The board reviewed a proposed 2023-24 budget that has yet to be finalized, showing total expenses of $117 million and revenue of $112.9 million, leaving a deficit of $4.1 million without a tax increase.

Potential property tax hike: The board asked administration to prepare and present four tax rates with percentages: 2.5, 2.75, 3.0, and 3.5. The board plans to approve the proposed final budget in May. The final budget will be presented for approval in June. Business Manager Jennifer Schneiderman presented scenarios to reduce the deficit. A tax increase of 3.5% or 4.1 % would leave the district in the black. But a tax hike lower than that means the district would be in the red.

Budget drivers: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins said budget drivers include a 4.5% increase in teachers’ salaries, in addition to increases to support staff. Cost for salaries, benefits and substitutes is about $78.5 million, with $2.2 million for proposed new teacher contracts, $460,000 for new staff positions and $244,000 increase for cybercharter expenses. Robbins proposed using $1.65 million in reserves to help cover the $2.6 million the district is losing in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds and the $871,000 increase in transportation costs.

Virtual academy and cybercharter schools: Assistant Superintendent Dale Reimann, accompanied by other administrators noted enrollment in the Manheim Township Virtual Academy has dropped from 271 in 2019-20 to 107 in 2022-23. Manheim Township Virtual Academy has a budget this school year of $310,000, projected to be $300,000. Cybercharter enrollment of 110 students is down 3.1% this year from the high of 162 in 2020-21. Manheim Township pays for Manheim Township Virtual Academy students’ coursework, and they receive Manheim Township diplomas. The district also pays tuition for cybercharter students, who receive cybercharter diplomas. Costs for cybercharter schools this year are estimated at $1.8 million, a higher amount than the $1.5 million budgeted.

School security: During this nonvoting work session, Dan Lyons, director of technology services, recommended buying new security camera hardware and 10-year software licensing terms from KIT Communications for $409,896. He said the cameras are for student and staff safety; to help deter crime, bullying and school violence; and for investigations in schools and parking lots.

Courses: Sharon Schaefer, director of curriculum and instruction, asked the board to approve at the April 20 voting meeting revised courses in music, art and family consumer science; and new math labs for seventh and eighth grades, English supplemental materials and strategic literacy supplemental materials and seventh and eighth grades English language arts pilot programs.

Public comment: Resident Mark Diener, who has five daughters, raised the issue of what he called lurid books, giving “Identical,” a New York Times bestseller, as an example. He read some excerpts from the book, which he described as about rage, lust and perversion. “It’s brutal,” he said. “Some things are unnecessary to read.” He suggested the district should get parents’ permission before letting a student borrow books of this sort. In keeping with board policy, there was no response to Diener’s suggestion.