Hempfield District office
When: Hempfield school board meeting, April 13.

What happened: Board members reviewed initial spending plan details for 2021-22, prior to the advertising of a proposed district budget and posting it for public review.

Tax increase: Looking at a budget proposal calling for no new tax increase, and anticipating 1% growth in the district’s real estate tax base, board members saw a projected deficit of $4.9 million. Other presented options included a 1% tax increase, where the average homeowner, according to projections, would pay $32 more per year. The same homeowner would pay $64 more annually with a 2% increase.

Quotable: Chief Operations Officer Mark Brooks characterized the tax increase as “the cost of a Starbucks coffee” per month.

Graduation: Superintendent Mike Bromirski reported that the district is still planning graduation for June 1, in person at the high school’s outdoor stadium.

