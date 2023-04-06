When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, March 28.

What happened: School board members reviewed potential upgrades to the district’s athletic facilities: replacing the track and adjusting its layout, adding artificial turf to the now-grass Thompson football field and constructing a field house. Also proposed were an accessible spectator entrance off East High Street in place of a current steep walkway, improved emergency services access and replacing the varsity baseball dugouts. These recommendations follow a feasibility study authorized by the board in October and conducted by the ELA Group and Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates architectural firm.

Track and football field: The track is beyond its useful life, Athletic Director Bill Templin told the board. Adam Bergens, director of building and grounds, said that resizing the track, which circles the football field, from eight lanes to six is needed to accommodate a wider field. Templin said a resized field could be used for soccer, field hockey and lacrosse as well as football and marching band practice. This would give grass fields along East High a rest and eliminate the need for football players to cross the street to practice on the church field. Instead, they could use the artificial turf at the stadium, Templin said. An artificial turf field could also be used for physical education classes.

Field house: A two-story field house, by Thompson and near Jane Hoover Field, would offer locker rooms, restrooms, storage space for sports equipment and a training room, said Grace Heiland of Crabtree. A multipurpose room could be used for teams to meet and review film footage and as a shelter for students during inclement weather, she said, noting that the baseball fields are more remote. A third story could add a weight room, which would be roughly twice the size of the high school weight room.

Quotable: Discussing the field house locker room entrance by the track, Heiland said, “The whole idea was to make the athletes’ entrance onto the field from the locker rooms more of an event and more of a celebration.”

Costs: A new track, artificial turf and accessible entrance/EMS access would cost $3.59 million. A two-story field house would cost between $7.08 and $7.88 million; a three-story field house would cost between $10.4 million and $11.5 million. Board member Craig Hummer said the athletic facility improvements represent the first phase of a planned high school/middle school renovation that would address immediate needs.

Public support: During public comment, several residents expressed support for the athletic upgrades including Shaun McCoach, president of the Rheems Athletic Association, and Lynn Williams, a junior high track coach and president of the Big E Booster Club. “These upgrades are essential to give all our students an even playing field to compete, but more importantly, keep them and our guests safe,” Williams said. However, resident Reed Mask questioned whether artificial turf was the right choice, describing it as a hard surface.

What’s next: At the April 25 meeting, the board will vote on authorizing Crabtree and ELA, working with Fidevia, the district’s construction management firm, to prepare a schematic design and bid package, at a cost between $821,000 and $919,900.

Coach controversy: During public comment, Doug Lamb asked the board to check into whether assistant high school boys soccer coach Andrew Schoenberger’s contract was not renewed because of comments he made at a board meeting or because of cost-cutting. Schoenberger’s wife, Jamie, said no reason was given for not renewing his contract and asked that the decision be evaluated. Sarah Zahn said she heard firsthand accounts of two women being “allegedly verbally and physically accosted” by Schoenberger when they left a board meeting, and she believed it was on videotape. Board member Stephen Lindemuth said district employees have the right to voice personal opinions, and if the district is engaging in “intimidation tactics, I find that despicable.” After the meeting, Schoenberger denied Zahn’s allegation, calling it borderline “slander and libel.” District spokesman Troy Portser declined to comment on the situation.