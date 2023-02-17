When: Adamstown Borough Council meeting, Feb. 7.

What happened: Some 40 residents attended the Borough Council meeting, and many of them were there to complain about a huge price jump for a post office box at Adamstown Post Office. People who once paid $62 now pay $166 for a small box as of Jan. 22; a large box costs $210 per year. The rate change was part of the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 to overhaul finances and offset the rise in inflation.

Discussion: “Borough Council does not have the ability to fix the situation,” council member deLyn Alumbaugh said. Council members acknowledged what they said is a rate hike of 155%. “It’s frustrating for some of us who live on Social Security now,” resident Pat Reese said. Adamstown residents are delivered mail three ways: cluster boxes, a mailbox in front of their property or a P.O. box at the post office. Depending where some residents live in the borough, they are required to have a P.O. box.

More: “If people put a mailbox on Main Street, it removes a parking space, doesn’t it?” Vice President Dave Matz said. Alumbaugh noted that if someone was in a wheelchair, they couldn’t use the sidewalk because of curbside mailboxes, which would not be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Alumbaugh suggested responsibility would be on residents or the borough, not the post office, to fix the nonaccessible mailboxes.

What’s next: Council and the audience discussed ideas to solve the problem with over 600 P.O. boxes. One idea would add cluster boxes on Main Street, while another idea would use of a walking mail carrier. Another suggestion was mail delivery every other day. Charging a higher rate for P.O. boxes in cases where it’s not required was also mentioned. Council agreed to contact U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker with residents’ concerns.

Other news: Alumbaugh said Adamstown has been awarded a $476,500 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to be used for a pollinator plot, pickleball courts, parking lot changes and ADA accessibility. Also, Mayor John Schmidt said there is a possibility of replacing the traffic light at Willow Street and Route 272. Officials hope to obtain grant funding to upgrade the light with modern features including a timer and signals for walkers. The fire company has requested equipment that allows allows the light to turn automatically when emergency vehicles approaching, Good said. Schmidt also discussed possibly installing flashing yellow lights in the Adamstown Elementary school zone.

Vacancy: Adamstown is seeking a resident to join the borough Planning Commission for a term to run through December 2026.