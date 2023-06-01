When: West Earl Township supervisors meeting, May 22.

What happened: West Earl officials continued a discussion about establishing a program that would provide tax credits to volunteer emergency services members who reside in the township.

Why it matters: The township does not have such legislation. Township Manager Jenna Seesholtz said she reached out to municipalities across the county to see if they provide credits. Upper Leacock Township also contacted West Earl about reciprocating the program for its residents who volunteer for West Earl-based fire companies and West Earl residents who serve on the Bareville Fire Company, Seesholtz said.

Eligibility: Volunteer firefighters and emergency service management members who reside in West Earl would be eligible for this credit. Should West Earl pass an ordinance, the chiefs of each fire company would submit a list of volunteers to the township.

Nearby examples: In her findings, Seesholtz said Warwick Township provides a $200 tax reimbursement for residents who serve its fire companies and the Rothsville Ambulance.

Board reaction: Chair John Ford said the money would go to each member, not the organization. Supervisor Butch Keppley said he would like to see the program start as something “simple” and expand if needed.

Quotable: “I personally like the idea,” Supervisor Dave Thornton said.

Next steps: Supervisors instructed Seesholtz to notify Solicitor Josele Cleary to draft an ordinance for adoption at a future meeting. Supervisors would also pass a resolution with criteria for volunteers to earn the credit.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. June 12 at the township building, 157 W. Metzler Road, Brownstown.