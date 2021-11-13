When: Elizabethtown Area school board meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” may be a New York Times bestseller that inspired an award-winning film, but this 2012 novel, a middle school library offering, was described as “absolutely disgusting” by one parent speaking at the public meeting.

The gist of it: Dan Matthews said his daughter asked about what was in the book, and he read to the board a brief excerpt of dialogue describing an oral sex act on a female in graphic terms.

Quotable: “My 11-year-old brought this book home from this school. And there are five more copies in this library,” Matthews said. “How can any of you justify this being in this school right here?”

Reaction: Matthews called for the resignation of the Elizabethtown Area School District’s superintendent, Michele Balliet. Several audience members applauded his remarks. Following the public comment period, Balliet immediately responded, offering a “sincere apology to Mr. Matthews, his family and any other child that has taken that book out of the library.” She assured the audience and board members that “we are certainly going to look into that situation. That should not have happened, and my sincere apologies to you, sir, and to your family.” Her remarks also received applause. Immediately following the meeting, Balliet declined any further comment on what specific action would be taken.

More public comment: After Matthews spoke but before Balliet’s comments, Tina Wilson reacted to what Matthews read, calling it “pornographic material” and “horrendous.” She asked for “a heartfelt apology and an immediate scouring of that library and removing everything like that.”

Background: The teen and young adult fiction novel by Jesse Andrews is described on the Amazon and Barnes & Noble websites as “the funniest book you’ll ever read about death.” Geared toward ages 14 and up, it tells the story of high school senior Greg Gaines, who deals with school by keeping a low profile and making “mediocre” films with his friend, Earl. He befriends Rachel, a girl who has cancer. The novel was adapted into a film of the same title, which won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival.