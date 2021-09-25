When Lee Marie Kilgore locked the doors to Zala’s Rolled Ice Cream & Limber in Lebanon County last year, she never thought they’d reopen again.

But, on Sept. 9, Kilgore cut the ribbon on a new stand at the Lebanon Farmers Market.

“To be honest, I didn’t have plans on coming back,” Kilgore said.

Frustrated with a lack of employees and overwhelmed with the busy schedule of a mom doubling as a business owner, Kilgore closed Zala’s in August 2020. However, customers missed the business they had come to love since it first opened at 42 South 8th St. in June 2019.

So, when Tom Morrissey suggested to Kilgore’s husband, Angel Merced, that they try running a stand at his nearby Lebanon Farmers Market, she said “what the heck” and dove in. A good chunk of their savings, initially earmarked for buying a house, went to reopening the business.

“It doesn’t hurt to do it again,” she said. “What can go wrong?”

The farmers market at 35 S. 8th St. is open three days a week, which offered a much more flexible schedule for the mother of two.

Her 3-year-old son Zahir has started school, but her 2-year-old daughter Amira can often be seen running around the stand. Zahir has speech issues that she said required extra attention when he wasn’t in school.

“I just wanted to take that time off and be mom again,” Kilgore said. “But I still can be mom.”

Customers who frequent the stand can watch as employees roll the ice cream on a cold table.

‘It’s ice cream, but it’s a unique thing,” Morrissey said. “People typically don’t go to a farmer’s market for prices, they go there for value, quality and the product experience. So, it lends itself to that.”

Zala’s also offers Limber, a Puerto Rican-style ice cream that has the texture of a popsicle but can be squeezed out of a plastic cup. Flavors range from Pineapple Fruits to Nutella. Kilgore is offering Corn Limber as a special fall flavor.

As soon as Kilgore announced Zala’s return, the stand’s Facebook page exploded with support. Over 200 people shared the post and drew nearly 1,000 new followers to the page.

“Everybody was just so happy that we were back,” she said. “I didn’t think that we were missed.”