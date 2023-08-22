When: Donegal school board meeting, Aug. 3. Ben Kling was absent. This meeting was originally scheduled for Aug. 10, but the board voted in May to move it.

What happened: The board approved a first reading of a policy that sets guidelines to bring a facility dog into the schools.

Background: This policy was first discussed by Dana Blair, special education and pupil services director, Officer Lori Cramer, school resource officer, and Cara Sweigart, intermediate school counselor, in March. The policy outlined the purpose of the dog being “to help bring a calming, therapeutic influence within the district schools.” It is not a service animal.

The cost: In March, costs of securing the dog, training it and having United Disability Services cover liability services were estimated around $5,000. The policy also states the district will be responsible for the cost of caring for the dog, including veterinarian bills, licensing, food and other related costs. Donations and donated service toward the program will be accepted, but if they total more than $250, they will need to be approved by the board. The superintendent may accept a donation of a lesser amount with the expectation being that he would report this donation to the board. Insurance protection for potential legal liability must be purchased by the district as well.

What’s next: The board is expected to vote on the policy at the next board meeting in September.

Donation: The board approved a donation from Mount Joy Gift & Thrift in the amount of $2,000. There have been no discussions regarding what to do with the money.

What’s next: The next board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 14.