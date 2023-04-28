When: Lampeter-Strasburg school board meeting, April 17. Board member Dustin Knarr was absent.

What happened: The board held a discussion regarding the idea of forming a policy committee. Board member Andrew Welk said a separate committee dedicated to reviewing existing internal policies and generating ideas for new policies would be “a way to keep the policies in front of us.” Welk said this is one of the board’s primary responsibilities.

Background: Superintendent Kevin Peart clarified that the school board as a whole has reviewed all policies in recent years and implemented the Pennsylvania School Boards Association policy service in 2014, which provides policies tailored to individual school districts. All policies are now electronically available on the district website. The board currently has four committees — academic, finance, personnel and buildings and grounds — but Welk is pushing for an additional committee specifically dedicated to policy review and creation.

Differing views: Board members had varied opinions on the benefit of a policy committee. Board member Audra Spahn said, “Having policies vetted eight times before they get to us is pretty substantial.” Spahn added she doesn’t see a benefit to a dedicated policy committee. President Melissa Herr said her concern lies in the potential makeup of the committee, and that all board members should be present for policy decisions.

Next steps: The board voted to officially discuss the issue again in January. If it would make any changes, they would go into effect the following year.

Music for Everyone: Steve Chambers, board member of the Lancaster County nonprofit organization Music For Everyone, spoke about its role in music programs across the district. Chambers familiarized board members with Music For Everyone and encouraged the district to continue its relationship with the nonprofit for the benefit of music programs and students.

By the numbers: Chambers said Music For Everyone works with 16 school districts in Lancaster County. So far, the organization has granted $45,798 to Lampeter-Strasburg music programs. This value includes 72 instruments. Music For Everyone has been in operation since 2006 and gets its funding from a range of corporate and individual grants, including the Country Music Association.

What’s next: The next board meeting is at 7:30 p.m. May 1.