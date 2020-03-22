When: Akron borough council meeting, March 9.

What happened: For the second month in a row, Borough Council at its March 9 meeting took up the issue of the future of the town’s police force.

Background: The issue first arose in February when newly appointed council member Paul Swangren suggested the borough examine whether or not Akron should continue its own police force, in light of the pending retirement of longtime Chief Tom Zell.

Proposals: Borough Manager Sue Davidson said she had invited representatives from four departments to present proposals to include costs, levels of service and job and pension preservation for Akron’s current police. The police forces, Ephrata Borough, West Earl Township, East Lampeter Township and Northern Regional Police, were to make their presentations at a March 23 council meeting that was subsequently canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comment: Akron Mayor John McBeth said Swangren’s proposal was a conflict of interest because of his employment with Ephrata Borough as enterprise operations manager.

Other matters: The controversial Walnut Street repaving project is nearing an end with most sidewalk and curbing now up to specifications. Like Walnut Street, Front Street is due for repaving this spring. Front Street residents used one contractor for curbs and sidewalks, and the work was completed without complications.

Also: Council approved a request by Handi*Vangelism Ministries International to relocate the entrance to its facility at the former Westview Golf Course was approved. The new location needs state Department of Transportation approval before work can begin.