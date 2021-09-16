York County police are looking for a missing teenage girl diagnosed with autism in Heidelberg Township.

Isabella Orner, 15, was last seen at approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday near York Road in Spring Grove according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

There has been one reported sighting of Orner since she went missing, said Ted Czech, external affairs officer with the York County Office of Emergency Management, during a news conference Thursday morning.

Be on the lookout for this missing girl in the Spring Grove/Hanover area! She is non-verbal. Please call 911 with info! pic.twitter.com/5EAnV35EA5 — York County PA Office of Emergency Management (@YCOEM) September 16, 2021

Police expanded the search radius by half a mile since the search began.

“We believe she’s alive and we need to find her,” Czech said.

Orner is diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal, according to Czech. That, along with the terrain in the search area, have made the search difficult, he said.

About 30 police, fire EMS and other personnel in a search-and-rescue team are looking for Orner in an area that includes cornfields, soybean fields, woods and bodies of water, according to a WGAL report.

Czech said 10 K-9s are also in use to find Orner, and police are also considering using a helicopter in the search.

“We are doing everything we can to find her,” Czech said.

Orner’s family told officials that she was frightened by a swarm of bees and ran into a nearby cornfield, according to the report.

Police provided the following description of Orner:

- Height: 4’ 11”

- Weight: 120 lbs.

- Brown hair

- Brown eyes

- Wearing a pink t-shirt, light khaki pants and flip flops.

Police ask that anyone with information on Orner contact them immediately by calling 911 or the Northern Regional Police Department at (717) 854-5571.