Police in Derry Township, Dauphin County, are searching for a man they say impersonated a police officer and pulled over a woman on Wednesday.

While posing as a police officer, the man stopped a woman in the parking lot of the Fishburn United Methodist Church at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at 1215 Fishburn Rd. The man’s vehicle had very dark window tinting and an interior dash or visor-mounted red and blue emergency police light, police said.

After convincing the woman that he was a police officer, she agreed to leave her vehicle so he could search the interior. After the search, the woman realized the man stole approximately $200 cash from her wallet inside her purse and three candy bars from inside her medical bag, police said.

The man is described by police as a white man in his late 20s who is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds with a muscular build and has a buzzcut hair. He was last seen wearing a police uniform, including “an exterior body armor-style vest,” a shirt with police patches and a baseball cap for the Derry Township Police Department.

Police also said the man had a holstered gun, a taser and handcuffs. Because the man is possibly armed and dangerous, police are asking the public to avoid contact with him.

The police describe man’s vehicle as a black or very dark color four-door sedan. Police say the victim is almost certain the car was a pre-2011 style Ford Crown Victoria. It was clean and in good condition, according to police.

Police ask that anyone with information on the identity of the impersonator or details on the traffic stop or one similar to contact the Derry Township Police Department at (717) 534-2202 or by calling 911 in an emergency situation. Reports can also be submitted in a tip through the Derry Township Police Department Crimewatch page.

Those with video surveillance systems in the area by the Fishburn United Methodist Church are asked to review the system for further evidence of the incident. Anyone with in-car dashcams should also review the system in case the suspect or suspect’s vehicle had been caught on video.