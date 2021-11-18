The search for ex-cop Baltimore County cop Robert Vicosa has shifted from York County to Baltimore County, Maryland, after police say he kidnapped another person in the Cockeysville area.

Vicosa abducted his two young daughters -- Giana Vicosa, 7 and Aaminah Vicosa, 6 -- after holding his estranged wife hostage at gunpoint earlier this week in York County, police say. His close friend Tia Bynum is believed to have played a role in the recent events, police say.

Baltimore County Police Department chief Melissa Hyatt said at a Thursday morning press conference that Vicosa and Bynum carjacked a man and forced him to drive them across the Baltimore metropolitan area yesterday afternoon.

Bynum and Vicosa later released the man unharmed, Hyatt said.

“We have not spoken to (Vicosa) at this point,” York Area Regional Police Department Lieutenant Ken Schollenberger said. “There's no way that I can confirm what his state of mind may be. We hope that he still remembers that he has duties as a father and he's going to do the right thing and bring these little girls home.”

Both Vicosa and Bynum worked together at the Baltimore County Police Department. Hyatt said Bynum was assigned to the department’s criminal investigation bureau. Vicosa was fired in August and Bynum has been suspended and stripped of all police power, police say.

“I can certainly say that when we have a situation that involves police officers or former law enforcement officers, our challenges are significant,” Hyatt said. “But I do believe that both Bynum and Vicosa will do the right thing, which is again the priority for all of us of bringing these two children to safety.”

Hyatt pleaded with Bynum to leave the children with a responsible adult so they could be returned to their mother.

“Please get these two innocent and precious children to a safe location,” Hyatt said. “Their wellbeing and safety is everyone's priority. We know that you are tired. We want to work with you on a safe and peaceful resolution.”

Police continue to search for a black, 2013 Lexus GS-350, which is registered to Bynum.

Police stressed again that both Vicosa and Bynum are considered armed and dangerous. They should not be approached. Anyone with information on their whereabouts are encouraged to call their local law enforcement agency or the Vicosa tip line at 1-800-762-8187.

The York Area Regional Police Department will host another press conference Friday at 11 a.m. to provide the public with another update.