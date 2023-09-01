Police are searching for a convicted killer who escaped from a Chester County prison Thursday.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was reported missing by officials at the West Chester prison around 8:50 a.m, according to a tweet by the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

Cavalcante was serving a life sentence for homicide and is described by U.S. marshals as 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, Hispanic, with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.

There is a combined award of $10,000 being offered by Chester County and the U.S. Marshals Service. Anyone with information about Cavalcante’s location is advised to stay away from him and call 911 or the U.S. marshals at 1-877-926-8332, or leave a tip online at usmarshals.gov/tips.

Cavalcante was last seen walking down Wawasat Road in Pocopson Township around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, according to Dana Moore, communications director for the district attorney’s office. Moore said she could not comment on how he escaped because there is an ongoing investigation.

Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder Aug. 16 for fatally stabbing his 33-year-old former girlfriend in April 2021. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole last week and was awaiting transfer to state prison, according to a news release from the district attorney.

He also is wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil. Cavalcante stabbed his ex-girlfriend with a kitchen knife because she threatened to go to police with information about his past in Brazil, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. According to trial testimony, Cavalcante stabbed her more than 30 times while her two children were nearby.