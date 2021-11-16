Police are searching for a man they say took his two daughters at gunpoint in York County on Tuesday.

Robert Vicosa, also known as Robert Brown, broke into a home in Windsor Township where he first took a woman captive at gunpoint, police said. Vicosa then stole the woman’s car and drove away with his two young daughters.

The two girls, ages 6 and 7, are believed to be in “extreme danger,” police say.

Police have since located the stolen vehicle somewhere in the Red Lion Borough.

Vicosa was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a penguin imprint, a green long-sleeved three-quarter zip up shirt and muck boots, according to police.

Vicosa is armed with at least one firearm and should not be approached, police said. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 immediately.