When: Octorara Area school board meeting, in person and via Zoom, March 21.

What happened: The public comment section of the meeting was disrupted when one person was removed by Pennsylvania State Police.

Background: Public comment at the board meetings has been contentious during the pandemic with masking and parents’ rights as hot topics. Those who would like to address the board are asked to give their name and the municipality where they live before starting their statement. This is part of the board policy that restricts comment to district residents or property owners, a student or parent of a student. Several times in the past month there have been visitors who refused to identify themselves.

Why it’s important: This month, the board was prepared to enforce its policy when an individual refused to identify himself, citing his constitutional rights. After he refused to identify himself despite board President Brian Fox’s request several times, two state troopers entered from the lobby and escorted the person from the room.

Other happenings: Board member Jere Zimmerman asked to look into the quality of food being served in the district’s school cafeterias.