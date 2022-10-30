When: Akron Borough Council meeting, Oct. 24.

What happened: West Earl police Chief Eric Higgins reported a new electronic speed awareness sign is now in service in the borough. West Earl police patrols Akron.

Details: The device has flashing lights to alert drivers of their speeds. The trailer-mounted awareness indicator is also equipped with radar and has the ability not just to alert motorists they are speeding, but to log vehicle speeds in any given location where the trailer is parked.

Quotable: “It’s recording the speed of every vehicle that passes it,” Higgins said. “It’s a pretty interesting tool. Ultimately, we’ll be able to take the data and tailor our response to speeding. It’ll give us times in the day when speeding is most likely to occur at a particular location. Then we can target those areas.”

What’s next: Higgins said the trailer will be moved every two weeks to a new location, including in Akron, if council wants it. Residents concerned about speeding can go to the police department’s website and request the sign be placed in their neighborhood.

Also: Tom Murray, Akron public works supervisor, briefed council on a new computerized data map that eventually will be able to store and display complete information and histories of the borough’s infrastructure including water and sewer lines, all manholes, outlets, inlets, electric lines, sidewalks, streetlights and signs. The map will track what permits are being issued for what kind of work or expansion project, and whether a property is occupied or vacant. Hosting the site will cost the borough $2,400 per year.