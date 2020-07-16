When: Manheim Borough Council meeting July 14.

What happened: During a virtual meeting, council discussed a July 8 protest in the borough.

Discussion: Council President Carol Phillips said she was proud of the Manheim Borough Police Department and the professional handling of the peaceful protest. Police Chief Joe Stauffer said he worked with protest organizers to ensure the safety of both residents and protesters. He said the value of the department’s body cameras was apparent, since they provided a live feed of officers as they interacted with protesters.

Quotable: “I was proud to see the community come together during this peaceful demonstration; it shows that our community understands democracy and both the First and Second Amendment (of the U.S. Constitution),” Stauffer said. “Since the demonstration, we’ve seen a huge influx of support for the department.”

Cost: Mayor Scot Funk said more than 50 police officers from both the Manheim Police Department and neighboring police departments were on-hand during the demonstration to ensure the safety of all. He estimated the cost for overtime pay for officers to be about $25,000.

Traffic: Council tasked borough engineer Ben Craddock of Lancaster Civil Engineering Co. with providing a study of possible safety improvements to the five-points intersection at South Charlotte, New Charlotte and West Stiegel streets. Currently stop signs are posted on Stiegel and New Charlotte streets. There have been a number of accidents at the intersection, and several council members said residents have approached them about making the intersection safer.

Other business: Borough manager Jim Fisher was authorized to sign the contract for a $200,000 Community Block Development Grant through Lancaster Redevelopment Authority. Funds will be used to defray the estimated $240,000 cost of a stormwater improvement project on Adele Avenue near the high school. The project is expected to begin later this year. In another matter, council member Chad Enck suggested that barriers be erected in Logan Park when the contractor removes about 30 ash trees. He said a number of children play in the area by the trees and installing barriers in the work area would be a good safety measure.

What’s next: The July 28 meeting will be an in-person meeting at 7 p.m. at Supply, 280 S. Oak St., Manheim.