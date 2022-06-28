When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, June 16.

What happened: Matt Gohn, Mount Joy fire chief, provided the report of the department’s May activities.

Why it matters: Fire Department Mount Joy is one of three fire departments that serve the township. Mastersonville Fire Company and Manheim Fire Department also serve Rapho.

Details: Fire Department Mount Joy responded to 46 alarms; 14 of those calls were in Rapho Township. Gohn said an average of nine firefighters responded to each call. Average response time was four minutes and five seconds; the average arrival time to the scene of the call was nine minutes and 17 seconds. Gohn said the fire department has 42 active firefighters, and there is an average of 1.5 calls per day. He said firefighters gave a fire prevention at the Janus School in May.

Police report: Manheim Borough Police Chief Joe Stauffer said the department will continue Click-It-Or-Ticket, aggressive driving and roving DUI patrols. He said during the months of June and July officers will participate in Popsicle Patrol. It is a community outreach effort that involves the police cruisers playing ice cream truck music and handing out popsicles to children.

Lot add-on: Supervisors approved a lot add-on plan for Ryan O’Leary, 1519 Habecker Road, Columbia. O’Leary intends to add a 1.092-acre and a 0.76-acre parcel to the existing 1.432-acre lot. No regrading, earthmoving, construction, or improvement or development is proposed for any of the tracts.