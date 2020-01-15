- When: Council meeting, Jan. 13.

- What happened: Sgt. Christopher Kunkle of West Hempfield police, which serves Mountville, told council that arrests have been made regarding a recent rash of vehicle break-ins. Police have arrested two young adult males in connection with vehicle break-ins in the borough’s Summit Hills neighborhood. Police are questioning a third individual.

- Fire company report: Mountville Fire Company Chief Dean Gantz Jr. summarized the fire company’s 2019 year-end report. The fire company answered 317 requests for assistance in 2019. Thirteen of the incidents were fires. Gantz emphasized fire company volunteers contributed 700 more hours to nonemergency activities than in 2018, and 924 hours of that nonemergency time was in support of the fire company’s Mountville Days carnival fundraiser. In comparison, volunteers spent 1,027 hours responding to emergency incidents.

- Tiny houses and Airbnbs: Planning and zoning chair Jesse Hersh said new ordinances to regulate tiny houses and short-term vacation rentals such as those through Airbnb will be considered this year.

- Other business: The Jan. 27 council meeting has been canceled.