Lower Swatara Township Police are investigating reports of hazing on the Middletown High School football team.

Videos of the incident were shared on social media, according to a report by PennLive. Each video shows a group of students holding down another student and forcing him to spread his legs as he cries and screams.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed the investigation Saturday, according to the news agency. Police learned of the hazing incident Friday and detectives coordinated with the child abuse coordinator in the district attorney’s office Saturday morning, Chardo said to the agency.

Police are working with family members of two potential victims, Chardo said to the new agency, adding that it is early in the investigation and couldn't elaborate on the reported incident.

The district’s athletic director Scott Govern also confirmed the investigation to PennLive but declined to comment further.