The remains of a man were found in Steelton, Dauphin County, earlier this week.

The remains were found on July 27 according to a report by Steelton Mayor Ciera Dent told ABC27. The remains were found in the area of 800 block of North Front Street, beyond railroad tracks in an area next to a wastewater treatment plant, according to PennLive.

District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed to PennLive that the body is that of an adult male, but his name and hometown aren't currently known. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Police continue to investigate.