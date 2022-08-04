The remains of a man were found in Steelton, Dauphin County, earlier this week.

The remains were found on July 27 according to a release by the Steelton Borough Police Department. The remains have been identified by police as Goldi Smith, who was listed as a missing person by the Steelton Borough Police Department on Sept. 9, 2021.

The remains were found in the area of 800 block of North Front Street, beyond railroad tracks in an area next to a wastewater treatment plant, according to PennLive.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this case can report anonymously through a Crimewatch tip submission, by calling 717-939-9841, or to Detective Dory Martin at dmartin@steeltonpa.com or 717-425-0660.