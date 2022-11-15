Police in Berks County are investigating after a man's body was found at a recycling facility in Exeter Township.

Surveillance video showed Kellen Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, New Jersey climbing into a dumpster behind a store on Constitution Boulevard in Kutztown, according to a report by WGAL. Bischoff had been visiting family in Kutztown and was last seen leaving an off-campus party early Saturday morning before climbing into the dumpster.

The dumpster's contents were emptied into the back of a recycling truck, compressed and then taken to the recycling facility, according to the report. Police said Bischoff's death appears to be accidental, and toxicology results are pending.