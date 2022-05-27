Police in Cornwall Borough, Lebanon County, are searching for a man who they say robbed the Dollar General Store on Quentin Road in West Cornwall Township late Thursday night.

At approximately 8:40 p.m. the man walked into the store, pointed a handgun at the store clerk and demanded money, police said. The man then assault the store clerk with the handgun before leaving the store.

The clerk was treated at a local hospital for injuries.

Police described the man as between the ages of 20 and 30 between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall. The man was also was also possibly wearing a dark wig underneath a black and gray striped fedora hat, black sunglasses, black leather jacket, jeans, and black shoes, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Cornwall Borough Police Department at 717-274-2071 or County Police Dispatch at 717-272-2054.