The Wyomissing Borough Police Department in Berks County is searching for 5-year-old Braelyn King and 4-year-old Aaliah King who both went missing June 8.

The Kings are with Eden Matthews, 22, who is described 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and black eyes, according to a tweet from Pennsylvania State Police.

BERKS COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. The Wyomissing Borough PD is searching for Braelyn King and Aaliah King. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/Uq7E1WvFE3 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) June 8, 2022

Braelyn is 61 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes and Aaliah is 47 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

They were last seen in a black 2021 Hyundai Tuscan with Maryland Registration on Delaware Ave. at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe the Kings may be at special risk to harm or injury and anyone with information is advised to call police immediately at 911 or the Wyomissing Borough Police Department at 610-375-6102.