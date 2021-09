The 59-year-old Lebanon man who died after being hit by a car Sept. 23 has been identified by the Lebanon City Police Department as John Givens Jr.

Givens was crossing the 100 block of East Cumberland Street in Lebanon City at around 7 a.m. Sept. 23 when he was hit by a vehicle travelling west, according to police.

Police say the 78-year-old driver who hit him is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The Lebanon County Serious Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.