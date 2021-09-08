Police evacuated residents of North Union Street in Middletown, Dauphin County, Wednesday afternoon as they respond to an incident in the area.

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed their bomb unit was on the scene, according to a report by PennLive. Though police have not confirmed what prompted the evacuation or what is being investigated, evacuees reported the cause was a bomb threat or bomb materials.

“It’s an ongoing situation,” Major Jim Curry told PennLive. “Everybody is safe.

Pedestrian and vehicular traffic is prohibited between East Water Street and Spring Street, police say. Police have not released further detail.

Residents may go to the Middletown Borough Hall at 60 W. Emmaus St. for safety until they are permitted back into their homes. Curry and Council president Ian Reddinger handed out pizzas to evacuees, school children and first responders at the hall.

A Spring Street resident told PennLive the town is usually quiet. Another said it’s scarier than just the initial "incident report" police had announced.