When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, May 17, in person at Manheim Township Public Library and also held virtually.

What happened: The commissioners held a special meeting to discuss policing in Lancaster Township, which the Manheim Township Police Department covers under a 15-year contract, due to expire Dec. 31, 2024. Commissioners said they are concerned about mounting costs that “heavily exceed payments.”

Why it’s important: Manheim Township estimates that it has lost approximately $500,000 to $800,000 annually over the past several years, an expense that will continue to grow, according to a May 17 press release from Manheim Township. The base payment from Lancaster Township was $2.58 million last year.

Background: Lancaster city covered Lancaster Township until 2009 when Lancaster Township signed a contract with Manheim Township. Notification for any change must be submitted 18 months prior to the end of the term.

Details: Eight Manheim Township police officers are assigned to Lancaster Township, but other officers are frequently pulled away to cover Lancaster Township, at an additional cost to Manheim Township. Municipal officials have been able to track actual coverage because police cars now have GPS, said J. Dwight Yoder, Manheim Township solicitor, who led the meeting.

Quotable: “We don’t want to spend Manheim Township taxpayers’ money to support police in Lancaster Township,” Yoder said. “Our goal is to get paid for our past expenses that exceeded the payments and to be paid for the actual costs of providing police services through the rest of the agreement,” Yoder added.

Question: Manheim Township Commissioner Donna DiMeo asked what happens when Manheim Township’s force is stretched too thin. Manheim Township Police Chief Thomas Rudzinski said police officers from Millersville Borough and Manor Township will assist. “I will never let an officer or a resident hang,” he said.

Background: Manheim Township commissioners have been reviewing the agreement for the past 1 1/2 years. Manheim Township staff recently completed a comprehensive process and legal review to verify the calculation of actual costs is correct. The agreement and costs were not thoroughly reviewed in previous years, and it was unclear if Manheim Township leaders were aware that costs exceeded compensation.

What’s next: Now that they are aware, commissioners are working on addressing the problem by meeting with Lancaster Township officials to find a solution. Yoder said if they can’t come to an agreement, an arbiter will be assigned. The issue is on the agenda of the township’s Police Advisory Committee meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, in the Morgan room at Manheim Township Public Library.