What: East Cocalico Township reorganizational meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Police Chief Darrick Keppley surprised the board by announcing his retirement. His decision came after “much consideration and thought” and said it was time “to move on to new opportunities.” His last day will be Jan. 31.

Quotable: “This literally came out of the blue,” Supervisor Romao “RC” Carrasco said.

Reorganization results: Freshman supervisor and current vice chairman Lorenzo Bonura was elected as the new chairman and assistant treasurer. Bonura said he was “a little shocked” when supervisor Jeffrey Mitchell’s nominated him as chairman. Former chairman Carrasco was voted in as board secretary. Mitchell was elected as vice chairman and treasurer.

Vacancy unfilled: The position of director of community development remains unfilled since Sharyn Young’s departure. Former supervisor Doug Mackley noted that the board had said filling the spot would be “put off until reorganization time.” He told the board that Ralph Buckles, “a well-qualified volunteer,” is willing to do the job without pay until someone was hired. Buckles’ career includes 35 years of project/program management experience. Township solicitor Matt Crème said “Volunteering for a paid staff position is not anything I’ve encountered before.” He suggested the board wait until a new township manager is hired and let that person address the position.

What’s next: The board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the township building.