When: Supervisor meeting, Sept. 9.
What happened: Township supervisors discussed their concerns about the unstable funding situation of Lancaster County’s Drug Task Force during police Chief Brian Wiczkowski’s monthly police report.
Why it matters: Recently, municipal police officers on the task force have been reassigned to their original departments.
Discussion: Supervisor Terry Kauffman said that he thinks the situation is caught up in politics and will end up putting a heavier burden on the township. Wiczkowski said most of the township’s property crimes are driven by drugs, and tackling that problem has been the role of the drug task force. Without the support of the task force, there could be an increased strain on emergency services, a volunteer firefighter said.
Quotable: “I don’t know how any municipality in the county is going to be able to address the drug problem as comprehensively as the drug task force can because none of us have the power, the experience, to be able to do it,” Wiczkowski said.
Other business: The board unanimously approved a final land development plans for stone veneer company Signature Stone on Willow Street Pike. After demolition of current structures, Signature Stone will combine two of their existing land lots to construct a new building with a parking lot for employees.
Also: The board approved a township polling place to move from the Lampeter fire hall to the West Lampeter Township Municipal Building, 852 Village Road, Lampeter.