The Berks County District Attorney’s Office charged nearly 30 identified as being involved in a large-scale drug ring, including one person in Lancaster city.

The arrests come after police served several warrants on Nov. 3 and 4 to 10 residences in Berks County and one in the 500 block of South Duke Street in Lancaster city in what investigators are calling Operation Caribbean Snowfall.

Police also seized cocaine and fentanyl with a combined street value of $4.3 million. Among those charged is Alex Valentin Rios, 32, of Lancaster city.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Friday that 27 people were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Berks, Montgomery, and other surrounding counties, according to a Facebook post shared by the Berks County DA office. About 10 suspects are still at large.

The investigation started in July when detectives with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office identified a drug dealer distributing cocaine out of Norristown, according to the post. Detectives determined an organization with ties to Reading was supplying the dealer, prompting the detectives to contact detectives in Berks County.

Detectives also determined that the organization may have been tied to a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) case where they were investigating parcels of cocaine and fentanyl being shipped from Mexico and Puerto Rico to Reading, according to the post.

Detectives from Berks, Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties worked with the City of Reading Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Service Inspectors, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the Liberty Mid-Atlantic HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking). Over the course of the investigation, two undercover officers bought bulk quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, according to the district attorney’s office.

As a result of the investigation, police seized:

27.5 kilograms of cocaine (bulk value $770,000.00 / potential street value of $2.7 million)

5.5 kilograms of fentanyl (bulk value $203,500.00 / potential street value of $1.6 million)

4 hydraulic floor jacks, steel plates and a steel H frame for the pressing of kilos of cocaine and heroin/fentanyl

6 handguns

4 “drum Style” gun magazines

More than 120 rounds of ammunition

More than $60,000.00 U.S. in cash believed to be the proceeds of the sales of controlled substances

40 cellular phones

Packaging material related to the packaging and processing heroin and cocaine.

The Berks County District Attorney’s Office said police have charged the following with drug charges and related offenses:

Carlos Lopez Rosado, 46, currently in Federal Correctional Institute Schuylkill

Jessica Lopez Albino, 37, of Reading

Julio Echevarria-Estremera, 30, of Reading

Edwin Malave, 55, of Reading

Jeremy Morales, 30, of Reading

Roddy Sanchez-Martinez, 28, of Reading

Victor Rodriquez, 44, of Norristown

Alex Valentin Rios, 32, of Lancaster

Omar Colon-Cruz, 45, of Reading

Christian Arroyo-Rivera, 20, of Reading

Idris Williams, 44, of Reading

Erick Alvarado-Rivera, 25, of Reading

Milton Hernandez-Ferrer, 72, of Pottstown

Andrew Malave, 21, of Reading

Arnold Felix-Castro, 30, of Reading

Raquel Rivera-Maldonado, 45, of Reading

Jose Escobar-Camacho, 39, of Reading

Suspects Still At Large The Berks County District Attorney's Office said the following people they suspect were involved in the large-scale drug ring are still at large as of Friday: Juan Ortiz, 38, of Exeter

Roberto Cruz-Rodriguez, 52, of Reading

Ramon Cruz-Cruz, 35, of Laureldale

Miguel Cruz-Ortiz, 54, of Reading

Richard Rivera Maldonado, 49, of Reading

Stephen Santiago, 49, of Reading

Jason McGettigan, 45, of Norristown

Zuleslie Hernandez-Rosado, 29, of Reading

Brigido Casilla-Cabral, 44, of Reading

Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario, 30, of Reading