Palmyra Borough Police are asking for help finding Madelyn Reich, a 16-year old reported missing on July 26, according to a release from the police department.

Reich was last seen on the first block of North Grant Street around 5 p.m. according to police. She is described in the release as approximately 5'6'' , white, female, with brown shoulder length hair, brown eyes and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, multi colored swim shorts and black crocs according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Reich should contact Palmyra Borough Police Department at 717-838-8189.