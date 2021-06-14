When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, June 8.

What happened: Elsie Weinhold, 86-year resident, gave kudos to council for the borough’s “awesome and impressive” Timbers Playground. She gave a shout-out to Mayor Bob Rissler, who also serves as public works superintendent, for his time and energy in making Terre Hill Community Park a place for families to enjoy fun times.

Quotable: “I’m proud to live in Terre Hill,” Weinhold said.

Lawn violation: Residents have complained about lacking lawn maintenance at 111 Center Ave. Several discussions with the property owner were unsuccessful in resolving the issue. On June 7, officials hand-delivered a notice of violation of borough ordinances pertaining to weeds and other vegetation. Council authorized solicitor Brad Harris to take legal action to enforce compliance by the property owner.

Junk violation: A property owner ignored a cease-and-desist order delivered to 238 New St. Council authorized solicitor Brad Harris to take legal action to enforce compliance with the borough’s ordinances pertaining to uses of structures, junk vehicles and junk yard.

Designations: Council designated Rissler, Robert Wenger, Justin Lusby and Valerie Gregory to serve legal papers relating to borough code of ordinances along with any officer/trooper of the state police or constable empowered to serve legal papers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.