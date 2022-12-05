chester county graphic.jpg

Someone in Chester County won $288,264.48. playing an online Pennsylvania Lottery game. 

The winner earned the price playing the Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, which is a connect and collect-style internet instant game, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Lottery.

Pennsylvania Lottery online games can be played on a computer, tablet, or phone. Anyone 18 or older can play PA Lottery online games by creating an account at palottery.com or by installing the PA Lottery Official App

