When: Elizabethtown borough council meeting, March 19.

What happened: The borough declared a state of emergency as one of several actions to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

What it means: The borough manager and police chief are authorized to take various actions because of the state of emergency. The manager is allowed to contract for services without following procedures normally required by law; the police chief is authorized to suspend walk-in services.

Bill payment: In a separate motion, members authorized the borough manager to pay bills without a specific vote by Borough Council. Normally, there is a vote once a month to pay bills, and it usually passes by unanimous vote. Borough Manager Rebecca Denlinger said she was concerned the governor might order local governments not to hold meetings, so she asked permission to pay bills after consulting with the council president and to have the full Borough Council ratify the payment after the fact.

Mutual aid: Council approved two mutual aid agreements for police. One is a countywide agreement specifically for the COVID-19 pandemic; the district attorney is encouraging all police departments to agree to help each other in the event one department is shorthanded. The other is not specific to the pandemic and only covers four agencies — Elizabethtown Borough, Mount Joy Borough, Northwest Regional and Susquehanna Regional police departments. Police Chief Ed Cunningham noted those four departments use the same regional booking center and know their neighbors’ jurisdictions well. Council agreed to a temporary regional agreement so more careful consideration could be given before entering into a long-term agreement.

Downtown parking: Council agreed to reserve spots on Market Street in front of the Elizabethtown Public Library for the library’s drive-up service being offered while the library building is closed to the public because of the pandemic and to suspend enforcement of parking meters. Library Director Deb Drury said people are phoning and emailing the library to request to borrow books and videos and library employees wearing gloves are happy to pass them to library users. She said library users are asked to remain in their vehicles and to drive up to get the items handed to them. Drury said there are a number of library users who need the connection the library offers because they lack a faith community or social group otherwise.

Quotable: “They don’t have family in the area. We’re it,” Drury said.

Other business: Council approved the purchase of a new police radio system at a cost not to exceed $140,000 and a final land development plan for the Mars Chocolate factory.