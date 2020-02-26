What: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 20.

What happened: Supervisors were told plans for a large playground filled with fun activities such as swings, slides, treehouses and climbing walls at Stoney Pointe Park is being abandoned.

Why it happened: Jim Wellman, president of the Stoney Pointe Park Community Build Association, which had put in more than 800 volunteer hours on the project, said the township parks and recreation committee and Stoney Pointe committee members discussed extending the project, pushing construction back one year to spring 2022, but decided to drop the project after assessing fundraising and lack of a strong force of volunteers.

Funds: The committee’s fundraising was hindered by delayed verification of its federal status as a nonprofit, which it still awaits. The committee raised $500 at the Denver fair, $23,000 from a single donor and $100,000 from the township toward the $460,000 needed for the 14,000-square-foot playground. After paying design and other costs, it has about $83,000 left.

What’s next: Wellman said the committee could return the $23,000 to the donor and the remaining funds for to the township or it could construct a less elaborate playground.

Reaction: Township Manager Penny Pollick reminded the board that the township had specified its funds for the specific purpose of erecting the larger playground. She also told Wellman his proposal must go to the parks and rec board for a recommendation.

Quotable: “I want to just take my hat off to you,” Supervisor Jeff Mitchell told Wellman. “I've watched this thing closely. I’ve seen the amount of time and dedication you personally have put into this, and I applaud you for that.”

Other business: The township is considering entering a fuel sharing agreement with Cocalico School District, which has built a fuel island near the high school.

Why it’s important: Pollick said township costs of $2.09 to $2.74 per gallon for 87-octane gas would drop to $2.02, and diesel fuel would drop from $3.42 to $2.12 per gallon. Pollick wants to study the idea closer and run it by the township solicitor before the board votes.

Hiring: The board hired Logan High as police officer, bringing it to a full force of 15.

Meeting change: The March 19 supervisors meeting was rescheduled from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. so supervisors can attend the Lancaster County Conservation District’s annual banquet at Yoder’s in New Holland. Mitchell, a farmer, will be honored by the county agency.

