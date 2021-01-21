Lindale Village, a 7-acre retirement community planned for 20 Beale Drive in Parkesburg, Chester County, will still be developed in Parkesburg, but under new ownership.

Parkesburg Borough Council on Jan. 18 unanimously approved a resolution allowing the 31-unit development to go forward as planned, but owned by Lindale Village Management LLC. The Morgantown-based firm purchased the property and subdivision plans from Amberto, David and Gregory Mattioni.

Frank Perano of Lindale attended the remote meeting, along with legal representation and the Mattionis. As part of the deal, recommended by borough solicitor John Carnes Jr., Parkesburg Borough was to return an escrow check for $680,907 to the Mattionis, and accept a $774,550 escrow check from Lindale to guarantee needed site improvements.

In November, council gave the Mattionis an extension to February 2023 to complete the development.

With an eye toward other developments that council might be asked to consider in the future, officials asked Carnes to research whether the borough has been routinely requiring use and occupancy permits for new businesses and put in place procedures to do so.

Council also asked Carnes to work with council member Todd Brade and Borough Manager Joe Reali to gather bills from the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and then contact the state attorney general’s office to register a complaint.

The borough believes it was improperly billed for stray animal services. The borough was unable to come to an agreement about disputed bills from August through November, 2020, and the SPCA suspended service to the borough.

In other matters council heard with disappointment that Amtrak won’t begin the West Bridge Street improvement project until 2023. Mayor John Hagan II said the borough anticipated the project would begin this year. The delay is due to manpower issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council also considered resident requests to reinstate this year’s Final Friday events and Halloween parade, but said they could not formally sanction events due to pandemic restrictions.

