When: East Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 17. Chair Lorenzo Bonura was absent.

What happened: Wright Ebersole’s plan to erect a 306,000-square-foot warehouse won final approval.

More: Located along North Reading Road, the building will replace the former Black Horse Lodge and Suites, Island Time Caribbean restaurant and the German Trading Post, all of which have been razed. The new building will be occupied by PureCycle, a plastics recycling firm.

Details: Phase One of the two-phase plan includes an access driveway on North Reading Road (Route 272) that will align with the entrance drive to Pepperidge Farm across the street. The driveway will be constructed as a future street. The second phase calls for a re-routing of Hill Road a few hundred feet to the north to connect to the driveway. When that is completed, the new intersection will have a traffic signal and the old Hill Road from the municipal building to Route 272 will be closed off.

Background: The newly re-routed Hill Road will cross a tract of township land adjacent to the municipal building that was transferred to the township years ago by Chris Zinn.

Resident concerns: That deed was a concern to former township supervisor Doug Mackley who questioned the legality of subdividing the land and putting in the new road.

Deed: Quoting the deed, Mackley said Zinn had given the township two parcels — one of 8.995 acres and the other of 25.0336 acres. By the donation, the deed states that “the grantor and the grantee (both listed as East Cocalico Township) intend that tract 1 and tract 2 shall constitute a single lot and shall for all purposes be joined and treated as a single property.” It is the further intention “that neither tract may be conveyed individually and that the grantor or the grantee relinquishes any right to do so in the future.”

Quotable: “How are we going to put a road through a single property that was granted to this township and was told not to be divided?” Mackley asked.

Legal interpretation: Township solicitor Matt Creme explained the land was being treated as a “combination of all purposes.” That designation allows a municipality to take one or several parcels and, for assessment purposes, “combine them into one without doing an add-on plan,” Creme said.

Question: Mackley also questioned that the Hill Road realignment plan includes the township paying $450,000. He asked Supervisor Romao Carrasco about his support of the plan.

Supervisor comments: “I think it’s the right thing to do for the community in the long term,” Carrasco said. “Hill Road, in my opinion, as it exists is a liability nightmare waiting to happen. I think it’s a win-win.”

C&B Development: Supervisors voted 2-0 to move another warehouse project to the zoning hearing board after representatives of C&B Development came back to the board for the fourth time.

Background: C&B Development wants to rezone 23.6 acres of a 43.6-acre farm at Stone Hill and Gehman School roads from agricultural to light industrial in order to erect a large warehouse. While the size of the structure is not known, representatives said the project would add 215 employees. By way of tax benefits, the impact would amount to about $327,000 across county, township and school district. That includes $24,000 to the township, $264,000 to the school district and $39,000 to the county.

More: In three previous tries, the developer met with resistance from two board members. Carrasco approved of the plan, saying even though the land was zoned agricultural, a warehouse there “makes sense” since the Acme Distribution Center is nearby. Plus the site is convenient to Route 222 and the Turnpike, making this land “a logical extension of our existing light industrial zone.” Bonura has opposed more warehouses in the township. Vice Chair Jeffrey Mitchell, a farmer, opposes losing more farmland in the township. He also was against rezoning half of the farm, owned by Steve Martin, to light industrial, even though Martin was agreeable to the change.

What’s new: C&B attorney Andy Baldo said Martin has now agreed for the entire farm to be rezoned to light industrial even though he intends to remain on the property and farm the remaining land.

Quote: “Every piece of farmland in Lancaster County will not remain in farming forever,” Mitchell said. “There are many pieces in our township I hope do and many have been preserved. To me this is a big deal, taking farmland out for an industrial use. Up to this point, I haven’t seen a proposal I can go forward with.”

C&B comments: “This is our fourth time coming before this board. I don’t know how better I can address your concerns,” Baldo said. “I don’t know what more we can do.” He said the developer would listen to “any reasonable request.”

Legal solution: Creme stepped in, saying the board was not being asked to set a hearing date. This motion just moves the conversation into a more formal setting and opens it up to groups to share their feelings, he said.

Quote: “All the applicant is asking you for is a continuation of the conversation,” Creme said.

What’s next: The board will meet next at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Smokestown Fire Hall, 860 Smokestown Road.