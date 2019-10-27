Amos Herr Park
The expansive, 55-acre Amos Herr Park located off Harrisburg Pike on Nissley Road includes soccer and baseball fields as well as tennis, basketball, bocce and volleyball courts.
There’s also the Amos Herr Dream Park, a federal Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playground with swings, ramps and platforms that opened in 2016 after an 11-day construction effort led by volunteers.
East Hempfield Township municipal offices and the East Hempfield Township Police Department building are also situated on the land, which was donated to the township by Amos Herr, whose family had owned the property since the 1840s.
Amos Herr Homestead
Now operating as a museum, the circa-1852 Herr Family Homestead depicts life on a 19th-century Lancaster County farm.
Situated on the edge of Amos Herr Park, which once comprised the family’s farm, the brick farmhouse and its adjoining post-and-beam barn include information and exhibits on Amos Herr, the former Hempfield school teacher who donated the property to East Hempfield Township.
The home’s basement houses the counter and post offices boxes of the former Salunga post office. The adjacent barn, which includes many early farm implements, was recently renovated and is now open for tours.
The house is open for guided tours every Saturday afternoon from April 1 through the end of October. Admission is by donation.
The maintenance and usage of the house, barns and gardens is overseen by the Amos Herr House Foundation and Historical Society, which also hosts a lecture series and publishes a newsletter. For information on the foundation, or becoming a member, visit herrhomestead.org or call 717-898-8822.
The Cooper Museum
Occupying a former hardware store in the center of Salunga, R.H. Cooper & Son has been a mainstay in the town since the early 1950s.
Owned and operated by Ron Cooper, the founder’s grandson, the vehicle service center at 115 W. Main St. contains a museum quality room of local posters, newspaper clippings and artifacts in a former garage bay.
“Mainly in the beginning I wanted to preserve things so they weren’t gone, and it has turned into this now,” said Cooper, who opened the room about six years ago.
The collection includes numerous newspaper clippings, advertisements from old business and various written histories of aspects as well as artifacts such as a wooden tobacco press from the former Minnich’s Machine Works.
There’s also a customer table from the former First National Bank of Landisville, which opened in 1909.
While Cooper doesn’t advertise his museum collection, he says it is open for anyone who wants to stop by for a visit.
Hempfield Fire Department Community Park
Still often referred to as Salunga Park, this 12-acre park behind the fire company includes some ballfields, playground equipment and a pavilion.
A small memorial plaza next to the pavilion has at its center the historic Salunga town clock. The circa-1946 clock is a twin of the Landisville town clock, which stands less than a mile east at Bank and Main streets.
The chime clocks, which include the names of Landisville and Salunga residents who served in World War II, were restored in 2007 following a fundraiser that brought in more than $140,000 in donations.
The street clocks were originally manufactured by the former O.B. McClintock Co. of Minneapolis, which specialized in clocks for banks.