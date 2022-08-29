When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 15.

What happened: Residents and Lititz Recreation Center officials asked supervisors to expand a pickleball court adjacent to the township building on Southview Drive.

Background: Last year, supervisors approved plans to resurface and restripe the court at a cost of about $7,400, which was included in the 2022 budget. The project is on hold while an expansion is considered. The court was built in 1988 when the original playground was installed and has had no major upgrades since.

Too costly: Township administrator Loren Miller indicated that expansion would require additional excavation, subsurface development to stabilize the playing surface, and other requirements costing almost $20,000, a price too steep for supervisors to consider. Township officials agreed to move forward with the original plan for resurfacing and restriping the existing court, but road Superintendent Glenn Martin said it will cost more for that project due to rising prices and likely won’t take place until next year because of scheduling and supply chain issues.

Quotable: “Redoing this court is better than nothing. Much better than it is now,” said township resident Pete Parsil. He and his wife, Brooke Minnich, were among residents who asked for an expansion.

What’s next: The township will keep track of how often pickleball is played and may seek grants to add courts at Elizabeth Township Community Park.

Next meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12.