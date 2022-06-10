Editor's note: Maria McKenzie was apprehended by Philadelphia Police, according to WGAL.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to search for the York County woman who stole a car with a toddler in it on Sunday afternoon.

The theft triggered a statewide Amber Alert that was canceled Sunday evening when 2-year-old Mya Campbell was found in Philadelphia, according to the release by the Pennsylvania State Police.

However, the search for Maria McKenzie, 27, the woman who police say stole the vehicle with the child inside is still ongoing, according to the abc27 report.

Springettsbury Township Police told ABC27 that Campbell's mother had just entered a gas station when McKenzie stole the car with Campbell inside. McKenzie was identified by her father who she was waiting to pick her up.

McKenzie has been charged with felony kidnapping, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, interference with custody of children, and theft by unlawful taking.

The Amber Alert described McKenzie as a white woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has blonde hair, and blue eyes and last seen wearing a brown jacket. Police released a new picture of McKenzie on Tuesday showing her with several neck and face tattoos, ear gauges, and red hair.

As of Friday morning McKenzie has not been apprehended.

Springettsburry Township Police confirmed Thursday that McKenzie is the woman in the following video referred to as "Honey". The individuals in the video use profane language and openly discuss their drug use. Viewer discretion is advised.