When: Manheim Central school board meeting, Aug. 22.

What happened: Jeff Straub of Crabtree Rohrbaugh Associates presented an update on the $55 million multiyear high school renovation project. He said the project is on track to be completed by July 2024.

Construction update: He said the phase 1 building envelope is being completed and roofing — including roofing on the existing building — is underway and is expected to be completed in the next month. Roofing will allow contractors to weatherize the building. This phase includes offices, the lobby, performing arts areas and classrooms at the front of the building. New performing art storage rooms have been completed; they’re located in the former main gym. The temporary office areas are being completed this summer, and the north end of the gym will be completed in December or January.

Heating system: Straub said the largest hurdle the project faces at this time is getting the new heating system up and running by the beginning of October. The heating season begins mid-October. He said contractors have committed to meet this timeline. The pumps for the hot water loop throughout the building, which is part of the heating system, are scheduled to arrive mid-September. Straub said if the pumps would be delayed, the HVAC contractor has committed to have temporary pumps installed to allow the heating season to begin.

New school year: Superintendent Ryan Axe said it’s an exciting time at the district as teachers and staff prepare to welcome students back to school. The first day for teachers and staff is Aug. 30. The first student day is Sept. 6. Tracy Fasick, director of curriculum and instruction, said induction and orientation for teachers new to the district, or teachers hired after last year’s induction, was set for Aug. 23.

Personnel: The board approved Michael Smith as the head varsity girls basketball coach for the 2022-23 season.

Next meeting: A board workshop is tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the district office, 281 White Oak Road, Manheim. The next board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 in the district office. Meetings are also livestreamed via a link posted on the district website, manheimcentral.org.